Sennheiser's new USB Hi-Res Audio dongle can upgrade your Mac, iPhone or PC with aptX Lossless and Bluetooth Auracast

The Sennheiser BTD 700 is a USB-C wireless dongle

Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive and Auracast, and a USB-A adapter

£44.99 / $59.95 / €49.90 (about AU$94)

If the Bluetooth audio from your computer or device is disappointing or laggy, or if you want to use aptX Adaptive headphones with Apple gear, Sennheiser has just the thing for you.

Its new BTD 700 Bluetooth dongle brings high quality wireless streaming at up to 24-bit/96kHz as well as a low-latency mode for gamers. It’s a tiny dongle that delivers a big audio upgrade to a wide range of devices when connecting to the best wireless headphones and best wireless earbuds.

The dongle is extremely small and extremely light, and it has USB-C for wide compatibility. There's an equally small USB-C to USB-A adapter included for older hardware.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser BTD 700: key features and pricing

The BTD 700 is Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast transmission, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. It's a class-compliant USB audio device that should work happily with a huge variety of hardware.

The dongle can't upgrade your accessories – if your headphones don't support aptX Lossless or aptX Adaptive, it can't stream to them with those codecs.

The presence of Auracast is really useful, because that enables you to stream to multiple devices simultaneously (provided they're Auracast-compatible, of course). That means your laptop or other device can become a home streaming hub, streaming to multiple compatible speakers or headphones.

It's particularly interesting for Apple owners: Apple hardware such as iPhones and iPads don't support aptX Adaptive or Lossless, so you can't get the best wireless audio quality from them and your high-quality Apple Music subscription. With the BTD 700, you can.

