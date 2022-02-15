Samsung's Freestyle projector goes up for pre-orders in the UAE with freebies

Upgrade your home cinema experience to a whole new level with this pre-order deal on Samsung's The Freestyle projector. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a free carrying case and a power bank worth AED 500 when you pre-order The Freestyle projector.
Samsung's The Freestyle projector was unveiled at CES earlier this year as a portable LED projector and it's coming to the UAE at a price tag of AED 3,499. The Freestyle features a 180-degree design so you can point and play movies, shows, and music on walls, outdoor surfaces, floors, and more. You're also getting powerful audio with 360-degree sound and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your voice to stream content from apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more.
You'll have to hurry to snag this limited-time deal from Samsung. Today's offer ends on Monday, February 28, and The Freestyle projector will ship shortly after.
Samsung The Freestyle pre-order deal
Samsung The Freestyle for AED 3,499 at Samsung: Pre-order and get a free carrying case and rower bank from Samsung
Save AED 500 - You can pre-order The Freestyle projector for AED 3,499 from Samsung, and you'll receive a free carrying case and power bank with your order valued at AED 500. This pre-order deal ends on February 28, and Samsung's The Freestyle projector will ship shortly after.