Pre-order Samsung's The Freestyle projector and get a free gift - ending soon!

Upgrade your home cinema experience to a whole new level with this pre-order deal on Samsung's The Freestyle projector. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a free carrying case worth $59.99 when you pre-order The Freestyle projector.



Samsung's The Freestyle projector was unveiled at CES earlier this month as a portable LED projector that retails for $899.99. The Freestyle features a 180-degree design so you can point and play movies, shows, and music on walls, outdoor surfaces, floors, and more. You're also getting powerful audio with 360-degree sound and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your voice to stream content from apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more.



You'll have to hurry to snag this limited-time deal from Samsung. Today's offer ends on Sunday, January 23, and The Freestyle projector will ship on February 25.

Samsung The Freestyle pre-order deal

Samsung The Freestyle for $899 at Samsung: Pre-order and get a free carrying case from Samsung

Save $59.99 - You can pre-order The Freestyle projector for $899 from Samsung, and you'll receive a free carrying case with your order valued at $59.99. This pre-order deal ends on January 23, and Samsung's The Freestyle projector will ship on February 25.

See more of today's best projector deals

If you're looking for more home entertainment offers you can see the best cheap TV deals and see our guide for the best Super Bowl TV deals that are happening right now.