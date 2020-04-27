Samsung S20 offers can be redeemed till June 2020

When Samsung had launched a bevy of Galaxy S20 smartphones at the fag end of February in India this year, no one would have foreseen that the entire country would spend well over a month under lockdown rules. Pre-bookings had commenced in February and came with some enticing offers which could be redeemed by the end of April.

However, several consumers who had pre-booked their smartphones could not get their hands on them or redeem the offer due to nationwide lockdown.

Samsung is now sharing a message of goodwill ‘that we care’ to all those who had pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy S20 by extending the offer till June 15, 2020. However, customers across India must collect their pre-booked S20 device and activate their smartphone at least before May 20, 2020. The company had launched the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra alongwith the S20.

What's on offer

The South Korean electronics giant has revealed details of the following offers which can be availed in India:

Upgrade

Trading in your old smartphone could fetch an extra Rs 5,000 discount when you purchase the Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra in India

Galaxy Buds+

Those who had pre-booked the S20+ and S20 Ultra can purchase the Galaxy Buds+ for just Rs 2,999. The Buds+ retails for Rs 11,990 when bought without applying this offer. June 15, 2020 is the last date for offer redemption.

Samsung Care+

Samsung Care + benefits worth Rs 3,999 are available at Rs 1,999 for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra customers who have pre-booked and this offer is valid till June 15 as well.

Double Data From Telecoms

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone to provide double data benefits to S20 series subscribers.

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium subscription is available for 4-months for buyers of S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.