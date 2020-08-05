Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date, price, news and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is here - Samsung has announced the follow-up to its first-ever foldable phone, with a few improvements and tweaks on the first one yet the same form factor and design.

This is Samsung's third foldable phone after the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. It seems the company has decided to add the 'Z' moniker to its Fold line, as well as the Flip.

The company has confirmed the existence of the new foldable phone, but not detailed much about it yet. That'll likely happen soon though, as Samsung Unpacked 2020 is currently happening, so it could happen any minute now. Check out our live blog or the live stream to find out about, or watch, the unveiling.

Otherwise, you can wait a few minutes and refresh this page - we're currently updating this article with all the information as it's confirmed. If you just want to wait until all the information is out in the open, check out our impressions of the other products shown off at Samsung Unpacked 2020:

Cut to the chase

What is it? Samsung's newest foldable phone

Samsung's newest foldable phone When is it out? Samsung hasn't said yet

Samsung hasn't said yet How much does it cost? Again, Samsung hasn't said, but around $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900

When the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was announced, we weren’t given a price, so we can’t say exactly how it compares to its predecessors just yet - but we’d expect it to be pricey.

We don’t know a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 release date either, but given the original Fold was released about half a year after it was announced, we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath for it.

You can pre-register for the phone on Samsung's website now, if you want updates on the device.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 doesn’t totally re-invent the form factor its predecessor debuted - instead, it just builds on it with some tweaks and upgrades, and makes it look at lot like the Note 20.

By that, we mean its rear camera bump is a more distinct rectangle, like the Note 20, and unlike the Galaxy Fold and Note 10's more subtle affair.

When the phone is folded, it has a 6.2-inch screen on the front, with a 'punch-hole' cut-out for a selfie camera in the top center. Then when unfolded, the display is 7.6 inches, with another 'punch-hole' selfie snapper on the right of the device.

Samsung hasn't detailed much on the hinge mechanism save for the fact it's been redesigned from the original. The original Fold had durability issues and hopefully the new hinge will avoid that.

The phone comes in two colors - Mystic Bronze, which Samsung pushed for all its Unpacked 2020 products, and Mystic Black.