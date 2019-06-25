Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit E are now available in India

After four months of its announcement, the new line of wearable from Samsung has made it to the Indian market. The company has finally launched the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit E in the Indian market.

The new wearables, as the name suggests, are fitness trackers with different features on offer at different price points. The Watch Active is a smartwatch, while the other two are fitness bands that do not offer as much as the Active.

The Galaxy Watch Active is a refined and improved version of Samsung's standard smartwatch in a smaller package. Because it is a lot cheaper, the watch also trims some of the top-end features of its existing smartwatch. That's because the Watch Active is made for dynamic usage without adding the bulk to your wrist. It can be worn while working out and also while sleeping.

The Galaxy Watch Active has a round dial, but it misses the beloved rotating bezel, which makes it lighter and slimmer. The watch has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED (360x360) display with Gorilla Glass protection, it measures 39.5 x 39.5 x 10.5mm and weighs 25 grams without the straps.

Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset runs at its heart and it comes with One UI 1.0 on based on Tizen OS. It comes with 0.75GB RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

Some of its many features include exercise, sleep, stress and health tracking, and is also the company's first wearable to track blood pressure.

The Galaxy Watch Active is IP68 + 5ATM rated for water resistance up to 50 meters.

Samsung's ultra-affordable wearables for fitness freaks

The Gear Fit has remarkably similar spec to the Fitbit Inspire HR with a waterproof design, automatic fitness tracking and some notifications.

The Gear Fit E, however, is far less feature packed missing out on a lot of that functionality, but it does still come with a heart rate monitor and a swimproof design that can tackle a variety of exercises.

The Galaxy Fit has a 0.95-inch AMOLED (120X240) full colour display. It measures 45.1mm in height, 18.3mm in width and weighs 23 grams. The Galaxy Fit offers with 2MB RAM and 32MB storage.

What's the cost?

The Galaxy Watch Active is priced at Rs 19,999 and will be available offline via Samsung SmartCafe outlets and partner retail stores, and online via Samsung Shop and Amazon India. The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 2,590, respectively, and will also be available through similar offline channels. In addition to the Samsung online store, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e will also be on sale on Flipkart and Myntra.