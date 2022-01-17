Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 goes on sale - price starts at Rs.17,999

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 went official in India last week and is now available for purchase on select online retail stores. The company has also announced some easy EMI options for this affordable tablet.

Priced at Rs.17,999, the Galaxy Tab A8 falls in the popular below Rs.20,000 segment for such devices where it competes with the likes of the Realme Pad and the Nokia tab, both first generation devices. Samsung appears to have stolen a march with this launch as the likes of Realme and Lenovo are slated to arrive with later models soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with the UniSoC processor built on the 12nm process paired with Mali G52 GPU. The tablet comes with multiple RAM and storage variants and a durable battery.

Galaxy Tab A8 - price and availability

The Galaxy Tab A8 prices start at Rs.17,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage Wi-Fi only variant. Once the device gets both Wi-Fi and LTE with the same processing and storage options, the price goes up to Rs.21,999.

The 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage variant also has a Wi-Fi only variant and another that brings the LTE too. These are priced at Rs.19,999 and Rs.23,999 respectively.

The tablet can be acquired from Samsung's official India website or via Amazon India and Reliance Digital, besides leading offline stores. Samsung has offered a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs.1,777.66 along with a Rs.2,000 cash back for the ICICI Bank card holders. Customers would also get a cover worth Rs.4,499 at Rs.999 on purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Galaxy Tab A8 - features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes equipped with a 10.5-inch TFT display with FHD+ resolution along with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet houses a UniSoC T618 chipset and operates on the OneUI 3 skin based on the Android 11 operating system.

As per the Amazon listing, the tablet will have three RAM and storage options including 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. However, an official confirmation from Samsung is awaited regarding the storage variants.

In terms of camera, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 flaunts an 8MP camera at the rear panel and a 5MP front sensor. It is powered by a 7,040mAh battery with a 15W charging support. In addition, the smartphone also consists of features like Samsung Knox security, Samsung TV Plus, multi-window support, Samsung Kids, and a built-in screen recorder.

