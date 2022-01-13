Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched in India - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

Brands like Realme and Lenovo, are all set to launch their tablets in India in the first half of the current year. But taking the lead, one of the oldest players in the market, Samsung, has already dropped Galaxy Tab A8 in the Indian market.

The tablet has been priced under Rs 20,000 and is going to compete with the Realme Pad and Nokia tab available in the same price range. It has UniSoC processor built on the 12nm process paired with Mali G52 GPU. The tablet will have multiple RAM and storage variants and a durable battery too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 pricing and availability

The starting price of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be Rs 17,999. The tablet will be available on Samsung e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart for purchase. The first sale of Galaxy Tab A8 will start from January 17, 2022, and it will ship in three different colors including - Gray, Pink Gold, and Sliver.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Amazon Check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Amazon Price: Rs 17,999 *Sale starts on January 17

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes equipped with a 10.5-inch TFT display with FHD+ resolution along with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet houses a UniSoC T618 chipset and operates on the OneUI 3 skin based on the Android 11 operating system.

As per the Amazon listing, the tablet will have three RAM and storage options including 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. However, an official confirmation from Samsung is awaited regarding the storage variants.

In terms of camera, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 flaunts an 8MP camera at the rear panel and a 5MP front sensor. It is powered by a 7,040mAh battery with a 15W charging support. In addition, the smartphone also consists of features like Samsung Knox security, Samsung TV Plus, multi-window support, Samsung Kids, and a built-in screen recorder.

