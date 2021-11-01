Nokia T20 Android tablet with 2K display, 8,200mAh battery launched in India

Nokia T20 tablet has gone official in India in less than a month after its global launch. It is a super-affordable tablet appears to have arrived just in time for the festive season in the country.

The Nokia T20 is the first-ever Android tablet from HMD Global and also marks the introduction of the brand-new T-series. It constitutes one signature attribute that Nokia phones are known for - three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system updates.

On its part, the tablet follows a conventional approach when it comes to design, with thick bezels all around and a single rear camera. It has a metal body structure and the Nokia branding can be seen on the rear panel. The company has, however, manages to offer a 2K display for crisper and clearer details. They also claim that the tablet offers long-lasting battery life from its 8,200mAH battery capacity.

Price and availability

The Nokia T20 tablet has been launched in Wi-Fi-only, and Wi-Fi and LTE variants in the country.

The price of the Nokia T20 has been set for Rs. 15,499 for the Wi-Fi-only variant in the 3/32GB storage option. The Wi-Fi-only variant also comes in a 4/32GB configuration for Rs. 16,499. On the other hand, the one with a 4/64GB storage option with LTE costs Rs. 18,499.

The Nokia T20 is already up for sale through Nokia.com and offline retail stores in India and will be available via Flipkart from tomorrow. The company is providing various finance offers through major brands across channels.

Product specs and features

The Nokia T20 features a 10.4-inch display with 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) resolution with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor and paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage by up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the Nokia T20 tablet gets a 5MP selfie camera for video calls, while the rear panel houses an 8MP camera. An LED flash also accompanies the rear camera to help you in low-light conditions.

In addition to the 2K display, the company touts the immersive OZO Audio, which is Nokia’s proprietary audio technology product designed specifically for smartphones to let users enjoy a rich audio experience.

The Nokia T20 tablet runs Android 11 and promises to offer two years of OS updates. It packs an 8,200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of the web browsing experience on a single charge. The Nokia T20 supports Wi-Fi 802.11.ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options.

The Nokia T20 also features Google Kids Space, a reliable kids mode for children to explore apps, books, and videos.

The Nokia T20 is likely to compete against the Realme Pad that was launched back in September in the country at a similar price point.

