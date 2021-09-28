Flipkart launches Nokia PureBook S14 laptop, QLED LED TVs and more

Techtober is here and it is almost getting impossible to keep up the pace with the new products being introduced to the market including gadgets, phones, laptops, tablets and other products.

Keeping up with the momentum, Nokia’s brand licensee Flipkart has introduced a new laptop, Nokia PureBook S14 and a range of smart LED TVs - including the first QLED TVs with Nokia branding.

The PureBook S14 is the second Nokia Branded laptop that has been launched in the country. The first one being the PureBook X14 that debuted in the country late last year. Additionally, Flipkart has also introduced a range of audio Nokia branded accessories including three different TWS and a first-gen Nokia Headset T4010.

Nokia PureBook S14 and Nokia smart LED TVs price and availability

The price of the Nokia PureBook S14 starts at Rs. 56,990 and will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. On the other hand, the first-ever Nokia QLED TVs will be available in 50” and 55” size variants and will be available at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. Both, the laptop and the TVs will be available to purchase starting October 3 – the first day of the BigBillion Day sale.

Apart from these, Flipkart has also introduced three wireless earbuds - T3030, T3010, and T3020 apart from a wireless headset which is currently listed at Rs. 3,499 on the platform. The price of TWS starts at Rs. 1499 and will be sold through Flipkart starting October 3.

Nokia PureBook S14 laptop specs and features

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Nokia PureBook S14 is going to be one of the very few laptops that will be sold with Windows 11 out of the box. The laptop will be available to pre-book on Flipkart starting October 3 and will start retailing from October 5 – the same day when Windows 11 will be made publicly available.

Weighing at just 1.4 kgs, the PureBook S14 comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU with integrated Iris Xe for graphics. As the name suggests, this is a 14-inch laptop in the thin and light category for people who are always on the move. The display is an IPS panel with Full HD resolution and comes with an 82 per cent screen to body ratio.

In terms of memory and other specs, the laptop comes in two options 8GB DDR4 RAM and 16B DDR4 RAM options coupled with 512GB of NVMe SSD. While for connectivity, it comes with a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port. The laptop has top firing speakers and has a privacy shutter for the built-in webcam.

Nokia Smart TVs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

These new smart TVs announced by Flipkart will extend Nokia branded smart TV lineup. According to the announcement, the company is launching multiple TVs in Full HD, Ultra HD and QLED resolution running on the latest Android 11 operating system.

In terms of specification, the new Nokia Smart TVs will have JBL speakers powered by Harman AudioEFX offering a “theatre-like experience at home.”

Some of the key features mentioned by the company include the presence of 60W twin speakers, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Gamma engine 2.2, Dual Band WiFi and Data saver. Keep in mind that all the variants might not have all the features mentioned above.

The QLED TVs will be available in 50 and 55-inch size variants. While the 43-inch TV will be available in 4K resolution as well as Full HD resolution. Other size variants that the company plans to introduce are 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: New launches and expected deals of tech product

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deal and offers of tech products

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!