Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

True Wireless Earbuds are among the fastest moving pieces of tech in the industry. The market for these tiny gadgets has grown so much in the recent past especially after the pandemic altered our lifestyles, that almost every brand wants to grab a pie of it.

Taking a cue from the same Danish audio brand Jabra has expanded its portfolio of true wireless earbuds in India. The company has launched four new TWS earbuds - Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 at a starting price of Rs. 5,999 going all the way up to Rs. 18,999.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 earbuds price and availability in India

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are priced at Rs. 6,999 and are available in Lilac, Light Beige, Dark Grey, and Navy colour options. The Jabra Elite 2 is available in Dark Grey and Navy colour options and is priced at Rs. 5,999.

Apart from these two affordable earbuds, the company has introduced the Jabra Elite 7 Active which is available for Rs. 15,999 while the Jabra Elite 7 Pro is the costliest of them all and is priced at Rs. 18,999.

The Elite 7 Pro is available in Gold Beige, Black and Titanium Black colourways while the Elite 7 Active comes in Mint, Black and Navy colour options. All products will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra Authorized resellers.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 - specifications and features

The Elite 3 and Elite 2 are aimed at the affordable premium segment of TWS and come with 6mm audio drivers. These earbuds come with support for Qualcomm aptX HD audio, offer noise isolation with Jabra's HearThrough awareness feature and come with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

The Elite 3 comes equipped with four microphones call technology; the Elite 2 has a couple of them. Both the earbuds support music equalizer, however, the Jabra 2 comes with instant Alexa activation, one-touch Spotify playback, Google Fast Pair technology and is also IP55 rated for resistance to a splash of water.

In terms of battery life, Jabra claims that the Elite 3 offers 7 hours of backup on the buds and a maximum of 28 hours thanks to the charging case, the Jabra 2 offers 7 hours of battery life from the buds and up to 21 hours using the charging case).

The Elite 7 Active is a pair of premium earbuds that come with Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology that, Jabra claims, can offer “ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places,” along with adjustable ANC and HearThrough technology. Since these earbuds are designed for fitness enthusiasts, Jabra has added ShakeGrip technology which offers better grip while people are working out or there is an excessive movement.

The Elite 7 Active comes with four built-in microphones for better calling experience technology and an additional two for personalization plus adjustable ANC. The Jabra Elite 7 Active is rated to deliver eight hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case.

The Elite 7 Pro is not only the costliest of them all but also is the most advanced of all of them. It works on Bone Conduction technology to create sound. With the help of Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology, four microphones, and algorithms, the Jabra 7 Pro reduces ambient noise to offer clear audio during calls.

It also offers adjustable ANC, built-in support for Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and is compatible with the Jabra Sound+ app. The company claims that the Jabra Elite 7 Pro can deliver eight hours of non-stop playtime with ANC. The backup will increase if used without ANC. Also, the charging case, that supports fast charging, adds to the battery backup to a total of 30 hours.

