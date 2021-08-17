Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds now available in India at Rs 5,999

The Nothing Ear 1 were amongst the most hyped product launches of the season, especially in the true wireless earbuds space. If you’d been waiting to get them, you can do so starting today in India.

Unveiled on July 27, the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds are the company’s first product. They are available on Flipkart starting today (August 17), for a price of Rs 5,999. All users will get a complimentary six-month subscription of Gaana Plus, while ICICI Bank credit card users will get a Rs 500 instant discount — bringing the Nothing Ear 1 price in India down to Rs 5,499.

Nothing Ear 1 specs and features

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar)

The biggest talking point of the Ear 1s is their design. They have a unique transparent design that reveals the insides of the buds. Even the case is see-through to show the inner contents at all times. The earpieces are IPX4 rated for water resistance and weigh just 4.7g each.

The earbuds come with 11.4mm drivers with a balanced sound signature tuned by Swedish audio giant Teenage Engineering. There are also two levels of active noise cancellation as well as a transparency mode.

As for battery life, the Nothing Ear 1 are claimed to last for 34 hours with the case or five hours on a single charge. With ANC turned on, those figures go down to 24 hours and four hours respectively. Fast charging via the USB Type-C port as well as Qi wireless charging are also supported.

There’s also a companion Nothing Ear 1 app for Android and iOS to customize the sound profiles, toggle noise cancellation modes, set gesture controls, find my earphones, update firmware and more.