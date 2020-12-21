Now Flipkart launches Nokia ACs in India

Nokia, the once dominant mobile phone maker, is now transmogrifying into a different kind of technology company. It has gotten into laptop and TV market. And moving further, it is entering the home appliance's segment by launching its own air-conditioners.

The Walmart-owned Flipkart today announced the launch of ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners - marking the global technology brand’s major foray into the home appliances segment.

The air conditioners are designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in India and are tailored to ensure longevity and durability, especially with its blue-fin anti-corrosive technology.

Price, availability and features of Nokia ACs

The Nokia range of ACs will be priced starting Rs 30,999 and will be available on Flipkart from December 29, 2020.

The Nokia air conditioners include many unique features including adjustable inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, and wi-fi connected smart climate control.

Smart climate control features include intelligent motion sensor and convenience features like smart filter clean reminder, smart diagnosis and customized user profiles, among others. Other features include- noiseless operation, hidden display, brushless DC motors and stabilizer free operation.

Get ready to enjoy pure and cool air with Nokia air conditioners from @Flipkart. Coming soon in India.December 21, 2020

Speaking about the launch, Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “We are excited to extend our collaboration with Nokia to bring ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air-conditioners to consumers. Smart home appliances have paved their way into households that ask for ‘more’ from their devices, and hence with this latest launch of Nokia air-conditioners we wanted to bring innovation beyond just cooling – to give both multifunctional and environmentally friendly experience to consumers.”

Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships, said, "Improving air quality in the home through smart sustainable technology allows us to offer people an intelligent and eco-friendly air-conditioning option that meets the needs of today’s consumer.”

The range of air conditioners is the latest in a slew of new releases by Nokia in the Indian market. Flipkart also launched Nokia’s new range of 43” TVs and Nokia Media Streamer ahead of the festive season, and most recently, forayed into laptops.

Via: Flipkart

TechRadar India Awards 2020: The Winners