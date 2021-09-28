Oppo F19s and Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India

The Diwali festivities are about to grapple the country and various brands are preparing for it in their unique ways. While Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for their annual festive sales, we have various brands launching new products one after the other.

Not to be left behind, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has also introduced a couple of phones in the country. While the Oppo F19s is a mid-range device under the F series, the flagship Oppo Reno 6 Pro gets a Diwali edition. Even the affordable Enco buds have got a new Blue colourway to match the theme.

Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s and Oppo Enco Buds Blue price and availability

The Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Majestic Gold colour option and is priced at Rs. 41,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Oppo F19s is priced at Rs. 19,990 and is available in a couple of colour options including Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. The Enco Buds in Blue colourway is available at Rs. 1,999.

Both the phones will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Oppo’s official online store starting October 3.

Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition and Oppo F19s specs and features

Essentially both – Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition and the Oppo F19s aren’t unique apart from new colour options and fancier names.

The Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition comes with the same specification that the Reno 6 Po had barring the new colour and an increased price tag. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with 12GB of memory and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone runs on Android 11 powered ColorOS 11.1 and comes with a quad-camera setup with the primary camera being a 64-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel mono camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 4500 mAh battery pack with support for 65W SuperVOOC2.0 fast charging tech. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo F19s also carries the same specifications as the Oppo F19 and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD AMOLED display, a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone runs on ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11 and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery pack with support for 33W flash charge. The Oppo F19s also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and the company claims that the Oppo F19s is the “sleekest phone with a 5000 mAh battery” segment.

