Realme Pad sale starts today: check out price, specs, and offers

The Realme Pad sale in India will kickstart today. It is the company's first tablet which made its global debut in India last week along with Realme 8s, Realme 8i, and two new Bluetooth speakers.

With Realme Pad the company is now aiming to grab a piece of cake in the budget tablet segment which is currently dominated by Samsung and Lenovo. To take on the rival brands, the Realme Pad does offer comparative specs and also the pricing is quite aggressive compared to the other tablets in the segment.

The key features of the tablet include a large 10.4-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, quad speakers, and a massive 7,100mAh battery.

Realme Pad price in India and availability

The Realme Pad base variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. However, it offers Wi-Fi connectivity only. Unfortunately, this variant won't be available in today's sale as the company said it will be available at a later date.

The Realme Pad 3GB+32GB variant with Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity will be available for Rs 15,999 and the 4GB+64GB LTE variant will be available for Rs 17,999. The table will go on sale on Flipkart at 12 pm today. It will be available in Real Grey and Real Gold colour options.

As for the launch offers, you can avail up to Rs 2,000 off with HDFC bank cards. Flipkart Axis Bank card users can get 5% unlimited cashback.

Realme Pad specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Pad is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The LTE variant comes with a hybrid SIM slot. In terms of visuals, the tablet offers a 10.4-inch LCD TFT screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution and a peak brightness of 360 nits. The Realme Pad weighs 440 grams and measures just 6.9mm.

(Image credit: Realme)

Further, the device comes with Dolby Atmos powered quad-firing speakers. The Realme Pad is packed with a off 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging via a Type-C port. In terms of cameras, you get an 8MP shooter on both sides. In terms of software, the tab runs on a clean version of Realme UI.

Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual mic, AIoT unlock, kids mode, and hybrid SIM slot, smart connect feature. There is no fingerprint scanner and you will have to rely on the face unlock for faster unlock.

