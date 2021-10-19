Nokia’s XR20 rugged smartphone with Snapdragon 480 5G chipset launched in India

HMD-led Nokia’s latest phone is a rugged smartphone that is built to last. The new Nokia XR20 comes with a military-grade design, 5G connectivity, water and dust resistance and a dual rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 48-megapixel shooter.

The phone was recently introduced in the global markets and has now made its way to India – right ahead of the festive season. The smartphone can survive an hour underwater.

Nokia XR20 price and availability in India

The price of the Nokia XR20 has been set at Rs. 46,999 and is available in Ultra Blue and Granite colour options. The Nokia XR 20 comes in a single 6/128GB configuration and will be available to purchase for pre-booking from October 20-29 with retail sales starting from October 30.

The customers who pre-book the phone get Nokia Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3599 and a year of screen protection plan bundled along with the device.

(Image credit: Future)

Nokia XR20 specs and features

With the launch of the Nokia XR20, the company has tried to fill the void of a true flagship device that seems to be missing from the HMD’s repertoire in India. That said the Nokia XR20 is a device catering to a niche audience who either work in harsh conditions or handle their phones carelessly.

Coming to the key specifications of the phone, the Nokia XR20 comes with a 5G capable Snapdragon 480 5G SoC at its core. The phone is available in a single storage and memory variant - 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

It comes with a large 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Keeping in mind the audience that this phone will cater to, it can even work with gloves on and can survive one hour underwater.

In terms of optics, the rugged phone from Nokia is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide snapper. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch notch.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and the company promises 3 years of warranty and Android updates along with 4 years of security updates.

The phone draws power from a 4,630 mAh battery which comes with 18W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The Nokia XR20 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and regular connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more.

