Leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus ‘official’ image may be the real deal

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus – the S10 Plus is set to be a radical change. Image credit: TechRadar

Forget all of the Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks based on concepts and schematics, and take a look at what appears to be the first 'official' Galaxy S10 Plus photo.

It's said to be Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus press render, one that backs up all of the major rumors we've heard previously, according to the leakers at 91mobiles.

The front and back of the new phone represent a radical change from last year's S9 and S9 Plus. There's less bezel, more screen, new cameras, and a punch "don't call it a notch" hole.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus press render, front and back (Image Credit: 91mobiles)

Big screen, lots of cameras

The S10 Plus is said to have large, curved 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, the same size as the Galaxy Note 9 screen. The one on the Note 10 might be even bigger come August when it's expected to arrive.

How? The front-facing camera – or in this case two front-facing cameras – are in a screen cut-out in the top right corner. In December, we saw Samsung's 5G phone prototype, or with what is likely an unfinished version of this idea.

Samsung S10's expansive screen size in a small body is achieved by maximizing the screen-to-body ratio, without a need for the thinned-out top bezel to include room for the selfie cameras. So the actual phone shouldn't be much bigger than last year's handsets.

Today's Galaxy S10 Plus photo leaks also clearly show the triple-lens rear camera on the back of the phone and doesn't show a rear fingerprint sensor. That's because we expect Samsung to use an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor embedded in the glass.

When it comes to the trio of cameras, we're anticipating a regular, telephoto and new wide-angle lens with special effects. The iPhone 11 is rumored to have a similar setup.

Of course, Apple isn't expected to launch its new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max until September, and the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy Lite and foldable Samsung Galaxy X are supposed to at the company's Unpacked event on February 20.

We'll be in San Francisco and London, reporting on the big Samsung launch event in person. Act surprised when it looks exactly like it does in this newly leaked photo.