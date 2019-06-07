Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leaked renders show a quad-lens camera

Hot on the heels of leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders, we’ve now seen renders supposedly showing the Galaxy Note 10 Pro – a seemingly bigger phone with more cameras.

Shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks on behalf of PriceBaba, you can see that the Note 10 Pro as shown here has a curved screen, almost no bezel, a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front, a metal frame, and a seemingly glass back.

That’s all similar to what we’ve seen in the leaked renders of the standard Galaxy Note 10, as is the absence of a Bixby button or a headphone port.

Where the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro seems to visually differ is the presence of an extra camera lens on the back, for four in total. The source claims that the extra lens is a Time of Flight (ToF) one for depth sensing, while the other three lenses supposedly include a 12MP main one, a 12MP telephoto one, and a 16MP ultra-wide one.

The screen is bigger here too, coming in at apparently 6.75 inches (while the same source says the standard Galaxy Note 10’s is 6.3 inches). The display here is apparently 1440 x 3040 with HDR10+ support, while other specs supposedly include up to 12GB of RAM and either a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 chipset, depending on region.

That’s all in line with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s rumored specs though, so it looks like the main differences will just be the screen size and the extra camera lens.

Though the Note 10 Pro may also have a bigger battery. The only rumor there points to at least one of the Note 10 models having a 4,500mAh one, but it’s not yet clear if the Note 10 Pro’s will differ to the Note 10’s.

We might not know for a while, as the range isn’t likely to land until August, but we’d expect to see plenty more leaks before then.