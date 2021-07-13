Samsung Galaxy F22 goes on sale today: price, specs, availability and offers

The latest budget device from Samsung, the Galaxy F22 will go on sale for the first time in India today. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is a 4G budget device from the company priced under Rs 15,000.

Launched last week in India as the fifth device in the F series, the Galaxy F22 is a Flipkart exclusive product. It comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, up to 6GB of RAM, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499. The phone comes in two colour options 一 Denim Blue and Denim Black. The Samsung Galaxy F22 will go on sale via Flipkart.

As for the launch offers, you can avail of Rs 1,000 flat off on pre-paid transactions during today's sale 一 which brings down the price to Rs 11,499 for the base variant and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB variant. Additionally, you can avail Rs 750 off on Axis Bank Credit Cards and Rs 500 with Axis Bank Debit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes is Samsung's first phone under Rs 15,000 with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel along with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. This is also the first F series smartphone to feature an AMOLED display and a high refresh rate combination. However, the company has compromised in terms of screen resolution.

Powering the internals is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a dedicated MicroSD card slot to further expand the storage. In the optics department, the Galaxy F22 features come with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP selfie shooter on the front as well which sits inside an old-school style dew-drop notch.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Galaxy F22 comes with a big battery with a 6,000mAh unit. It supports 15W fast charging 一 which isn’t the fastest in the market. But the device does support 25W fast charging which you'll have to purchase separately.

Other features include Android 11 (OneUI Core 3.1) software, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM, Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock and Knox security.

