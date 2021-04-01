Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s launching on April 5 in India

Samsung is gearing up to expand its F series portfolio with the launch of two new phones early next week. The company will launch the Samsung Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s on April 5 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s will be launched at 12 noon on April 5 in a virtual event. Both phones were previously spotted on different certification sites and database, so we know a few details about these phones. Also, the Flipkart launch page has revealed several key specifications of the devices.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Samsung Galaxy F12 will come with a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary ISOCELL GM2 sensor. It will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a first in the F series. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Exynos 850 SoC. These are the specs that the Flipkart page offers us. These specs are similar to the Galaxy M12 budget phone which was launched back in March.

The Galaxy F series has always a rebranded version of the M series counterpart and with the Galaxy F12, the brand is rebranding the Galaxy M12 and will sell on Flipkart with some changes. One change we can notice is the back panel design of the F12 which comes with a stripe line design as compared to the plain one on the Galaxy M12.

Other features expected include up to 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM, Android 11 OS out of the box, 6000mAh battery, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Galaxy F02s will be more affordable than the F12 and will be launched along with the F12 on April 5. The pricing of the same was leaked a few days back. The Galaxy F02s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, a 13MP triple rear camera, and will be powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC. Again, these specs are similar to the Samsung Galaxy M02s launched back in January 2021.

According to the leaked pricing, the Galaxy F02s will be priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3+32GB variant and the 4+64GB variant will be priced at Rs 9,999.

The Galaxy F12 and F02s will join the Samsung Galaxy F41 and Galaxy F62 in the series.

