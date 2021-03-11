Samsung Galaxy M12 with 90Hz display, 6000mAh battery launched

Samsung Galaxy M12 has been officially launched in India today as the latest budget phone from the brand. The Galaxy M12 is also Samsung's cheapest phone with a high refresh rate screen.

The Galaxy M12 is the successor to the Galaxy M11 from last year and comes with several improvements over the last-gen budget device. Some of the key features of the device include a massive 6,000mAh battery, 90Hz display, and an 8nm Exynos 850 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will take on the Moto G30, Redmi Note 10, and Poco M3 in the sub Rs 12,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy M12 sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. The start of the show here is the 90Hz refresh rate, which is coming in the sub Rs 12,000 for the first time from Samsung. While the Samsung Galaxy M12 is now the joint cheapest phone with a 90Hz screen along with the Moto G30.

While the predecessor, Galaxy M11 came with a Super AMOLED panel, the Galaxy M12's listing doesn't mention the same. Further, the is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset which is built on top of an 8nm fabrication process. The device is available in two configurations - 4+64GB and 6+128GB.

Further, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens followed by a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, there is a dew-drop notch that houses the selfie camera of 8MP. The phone runs on OneUI 3 Core based on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy M12 sports a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the 5,000mAh on the Galaxy M11 . It is backed by a 15W fast charging. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the fingerprint scanner. The device also comes with a textures pattern back panel.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M12 price

The Samsung Galaxy M12 4+64GB is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 6+128GB is priced at Rs 13,499. It will go on sale via Amazon starting March 18. The Galaxy M12 is available in Blue, Black, and White colour options.

Initially, buyers can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards.