Samsung Galaxy M12 with 90Hz display to launch on March 11 in India

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch is India is set on March 11. The device will be launched as the successor to the Galaxy M11 in India. Ahead of the launch, the Amazon teaser has confirmed several specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M12 in India. The product unveiling is set for 12 noon on March 11.

Last week, Mukul Sharma had tipped a few key features of the Samsung Galaxy M12 device and today, the same specs have been confirmed by Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is said to bring a big leap in terms of display, camera, and processor. Here is what the Galaxy M12 brings to the table.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M12 specs

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. This will be the first Samsung budget phone to offer a high refresh rate and the first in the M series as well. That said, Samsung might go back to the LCD panel as the teaser doesn’t mention AMOLED anywhere. Further, the phone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 main lens followed by three other cameras. To the front, there is a dew-drop notch that houses the selfie camera.

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will sport a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the 5,000mAh on the Galaxy M11 . As for the performance, the device will be powered by an 8nm Exynos chipset - the exact processor is not revealed yet. The fingerprint scanner will be embedded in the fingerprint scanner. While this is all we have as the confirmed specs, for now, the previous leaks give us more details on the Galaxy M12. Textures pattern back panel is also confirmed.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The handset is said to feature a 5MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor along with the 48MP main camera. It is expected to have an 8MP selfie camera. It is said to come with an HD+ resolution screen and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price

The Samsung Galaxy M12 Indian pricing is said to start under Rs 12,000 for the base variant according to leakster Mukul Sharma.