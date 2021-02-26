Samsung Galaxy M12 could be the cheapest 90Hz phone in India

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch is on the horizon. According to a tipster, the next-generation Samsung Galaxy M series budget phone is tipped to come with a high refresh rate, big battery, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with an 8nm processor according to tipster Mukul Sharma. He also further confirmed that the device will pack in a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the 5,000mAh on the Galaxy M11. And lastly, the device will be having a 90Hz high refresh rate panel, which will also make it the first budget phone from Samsung to do so. All of these for a price tag of less than Rs 12,000 is on the cards.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specs

The Samsung Galaxy M12 was launched in Vietnam earlier this month and it looks like the India variant might have slightly different specs. The Galaxy M12 launched has a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP f/2.0 main camera, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie shooter. The device is also backed by 15W fast-charging speeds to power the 6,000mAh battery.

Other features include a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ 720 x 1600 LCD screen with up to 6GB6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage. Samsung did not specify the chipset on the phone.

But since Mukul suggests the device will feature an 8nm chipset, the phone might feature an Exynos SoC instead of a Snapdragon-powered chipset. Also, since we are yet to see a phone that packs in a high refresh rate plus AMOLED screen under Rs 12,000 or even sub Rs 15,000 segment, the device is likely to feature an LCD screen.

The device was previously spotted on multiple occasions which gave us a glimpse of the Galaxy M12. It is said to come with a newly designed rear panel and camera module. There is no word on the exact launch date yet, but we expect the phone to launch sometime in the month of March.