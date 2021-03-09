Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power budget phones launched in India

Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power budget phones have been launched in India today. The Moto G30 is now India’s cheapest phone with a high refresh rate screen while the Moto G10 Power is an India-specific device.

Both phones come in a single configuration and are priced under Rs 12,000. Apart from bringing a clean stock Android experience, 48MP quad-cam, and a dedicated Google Assistant key, Motorola is also promising big on the security front. The company has introduced ThinkShield for Android security.

ThinkShield for Android security

Both Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power run on Android 11 out of the box. The company is also promising two years of security updates. ThinkShield is an end to end mobile security and privacy solution which offers protection at multiple levels starting from the supply chain, hardware security, OS, and system security. This is a unique security solution that no other smartphone maker offers at least for now. It works a level beyond the OS and a level below the OS as well to provide the best security possible.

Moto G30 specs

Moto has jumped straight from G10 to G30 as they have changed the nomenclature in the G series. The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max vision 20:9 display and a 90Hz refresh rate, making it the cheapest phone in India with a high refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage along with support for a microSD card up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the Moto G30 sports a 64MP main sensor with f/1.7 followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a single 13MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. Camera modes include Night Vision, FHD video recording, and more.

In terms of battery life, the Moto G30 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and is backed by a 15W fast charging(20W in-box). It runs on Android 11 out of the box. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G30 price in India and availability

The Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available via Flipkart starting March 17. The device will be available in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options.

Moto G10 Power specs

The Moto G10 Power is an India specific devices. This is basically the global version of Moto G10 with a bigger battery and faster-charging speeds. The Moto G10 Power is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging (20W in-box) and reverse charging support. Apart from the battery spec, everything else remains the same. The device comes in a textured finish on the back.

The Moto G10 Power sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a 48MP main camera with f/1.7, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. Other features include a Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G10 price in India and availability

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Moto G10 will go on sale in India starting March 16 via Flipkart. The device is available in Aurora Gray and Breeze Blue colour options.

