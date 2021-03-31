Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G variant has been launched in India today to take on the likes of the OnePlus 9, Vivo X60 Pro, and more in the affordable flagship space. The Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant with Exynos processor was launched back in October 2020.

The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 was initially available in countries like the USA, UK, and more with a Snapdragon 865 chipset inside. The Indian variant of the Galaxy S20 FE was powered by the in-house Exynos 990 SoC – which had issues such as inconsistent performance and battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is available for an effective price of Rs 47,999. We say effective price because Samsung is currently offering an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 on the real price of the phone which is Rs 55,999. It is available on Amazon starting today in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender colour options.

Why it is such a big deal

With the Galaxy S20 FE 5G launch in India, this becomes the only flagship smartphone in India from Samsung to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset (excluding foldables). The previous one was the Galaxy S10 Lite. While phones such as the Galaxy S21 series, Note 20 series are great flagship phones, we couldn't wholeheartedly recommend them as they were powered by Exynos chipset. But, with the S20 FE 5G edition, we can easily recommend this phone to anyone who's looking for a Samsung-made flagship phone with no compromises.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specs

Apart from the one major change that comes in terms of the silicon, everything else remains similar to the 4G variant. As pointed out earlier, the device is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset which also comes with Snapdragon X55 modem that offers 5G capability. The device is available in x variants with up to 12GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Samsung S20 FE flaunts a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also houses an optical fingerprint scanner and it is also IP68 water-resistance. There’s a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. Selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter housed inside the Infinity-O cutout.

The Galaxy S20 FE packs in a 4,500mAh and supports 25W fast charging support and you also get wireless charging and USB PD standard support. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pictures

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

