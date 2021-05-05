Samsung Galaxy A52 5G might launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G variant might launch in India soon as a new addition in the A-series. The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and Samsung Galaxy A72 4G were launched in India back in March 2021. Soon, the 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 is expected to arrive in India.

Popular tipster, TheTechGuy(@_the_tech_guy) has tweeted new information regarding the upcoming Samsung device in India. The Galaxy A52 5G firmware development has begun in India with “SM-A526B” model number. Previously, the device was also spotted on the BIS certification site in India. The model number is the same as the global version.

Firmware development of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Indian variant) started.Model number : SM-A526BMay 4, 2021 See more

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was launched globally on the same day the Galaxy A52 4G and Samsung Galaxy A72 4G were launched in India. The 5G version comes with a different chipset, obviously - but there is also one more change in the specs sheet. Let’s take a look at the specs of the 5G variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specs

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Galaxy A52 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor. It is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and built on an 8nm fabrication. Adreno 619 GPU takes care of graphics and gaming. As the name suggests, this is a 5G enabled chipset that comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity. The device is available in two variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. In terms of optics, the 5G version comes with a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP depth shooters, and a 5MP macro camera. There is a 32MP selfie camera onboard. The camera department is the same as the 4G version here.

Further, the device packs in a 4,500mAh battery backed by a 25W fast charging support. In terms of software, the phone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Other features include IP67 water and dust resistance, in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby atmos, and Samsung Knox security. The device measures 8.4mm thick and weighs 189 grams.

Here is how the Galaxy A52 5G is different from Galaxy A52 4G:

Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A52 4G Display 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 720G RAM 6/8GB 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB 128GB Rear camera 64+12+5+5MP 64+12+5+5MP Front camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4500mAh 4500mAh Thickness 8.4mm 8.4mm Weight 189g 189g

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A52 5G is likely yo be priced in between the Galaxy A42 4G and Galaxy A72 which is in between Rs 26,499 and Rs 34,999.