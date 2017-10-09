Reliance Jio 4G offers fastest download speed in September, Idea leads in uploads

Reliance Jio has once again topped the 4G downloads speed test for the month of September as per a report from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest telecom operator has been ranked fourth in both download and upload speeds.

This is the eighth consecutive time that Reliance Jio has come on top of TRAI’s 4G download speed report. It is followed by Vodafone, Idea and Airtel. On the other hand, Idea has taken the lead in upload speed followed by Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel.

In the month of September, Reliance Jio recorded an average download speed of 18.433Mbps, followed by Vodafone at 8.999Mbps, Idea Cellular at 8.746Mbps and Bharti Airtel at 8.550Mbps. In comparison to the results of August, all the telecom operators have witnessed a decrease in speed.

In August, Reliance Jio had recorded an average download speed of 18.831Mbps, followed by Vodafone at 9.325Mbps, Airtel at 9.266Mbps and Idea secured the fourth position with an average download speed of 8.833Mbps. Coming to the upload speeds, the top position is held by Idea with an average upload speed of 6.307Mbps, followed by Vodafone at 5.782Mbps, Reliance Jio at 4.225Mbps and Airtel at 4.123Mbps.

Interestingly, OpenSignal, a London based wireless coverage mapping company had earlier reported that while Reliance Jio had the biggest 4G network in India, Airtel had better average download speed. As per OpenSignal, Airtel recorded an average download speed of 9.15 Mbps, followed by Vodafone at 7.45Mbps, Idea at 7.4Mbps and Reliance Jio came last with a download speed of 5.81Mbps.

After receiving criticism from telecom operators for improper testing standards, TRAI chairman RS Sharma had earlier revealed that the telecom regulator is taking various steps to improve its services and TRAI had also contacted Ookla and other data testing agencies to improve its MySpeed app.