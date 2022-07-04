Redmi K Series is making a comeback to India

Audio player loading…

Redmi's much popular K series is making a comeback in India. It was revealed during a movie screening held for existing Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 users.

Redmi recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20, and gave away movie tickets for special screening of Top Gun: Maverick movie in various cities in India.

At these screenings, a billboard teasing the return of the Redmi K series was shown. And also, the teaser for K series was shown after the screening. You can see those below from the various users who attended the screenings.

It was a lovely evening spent with #MiFans at the #TopGunMaverick screening. Thank you @RedmiIndia for the amazing hospitality. And the BIG SURPRISE - K IS BACK 😎 #RedmiKIsBack Thank you @hawkeye @atytse @s_anuj and my Special friends @djasif @SudeepNbr @MiFCBengaluru 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0wEeE5cv7MJuly 3, 2022 See more

Redmi India has also retweeted some of these posts, and they have changed their profile picture to 'K' logo of Redmi K series.

Our TOP #RedmiKSeries users got an exclusive sneak peak of what's coming next! Stay tuned #RedmiKIsBack. 🔥 https://t.co/Bh3KOHFSAgJuly 3, 2022 See more

Redmi has always launched phones in the budget segment in India, and mid-tier and flagship segments were reserved for Xiaomi/Mi branded devices. There was an exception, when the Redmi brand tried its hand in the premium segment, with the launch of Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20.

Even though these devices have been successful in bringing in sales for the company, we didn't get to see a successor to the phones in India. Redmi launched Redmi K30 series, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Gaming and Redmi K40S in the Chinese Market, but we never got to see those phones on Indian shores. With this announcement, it is going to change.

What phone will it be?

Redmi recently launched Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 in China. Would Redmi be launching these phones as it is in India or are they bringing in something else? We're not totally sure, but it would most likely be Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50. But we will have to wait till the official teasers for further confirmation.

It is to be noted that Redmi K40S, which was launched alongside Redmi K50 Pro and K50, was launched recently as Poco F4 in India. It came with a similar design as that of the K50 series. This wouldn't be the first time Xiaomi would launch similar looking phones under different brands. Remember Redmi Note 11 Pro series and Xiaomi 11i series?