Redmi K40 S with fast charging support to launch in India - here's what we know

The Redmi K40 series with three variants was launched in China earlier in February. Thereafter, leaks indicated that the Redmi Note 10 in India and a Poco flagship will be based on these smartphones. Now we hear that Xiaomi, the mother brand, could be rebranding a Xiaomi 11T variant in India as the Redmi K40S.

Latest rumors suggest the Chinese phone-maker could be unveiling the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro as well as the Redmi 10 devices in the country. A recent report in Gizchina says one of the Xiaomi 11T series could be rebranded to launch in India as the Redmi K40S.

The Redmi K40S could be powered by Snapdragon 870 or Dimensity 1200 processor with a 50MP or 64MP main camera. The device could sport an LCD display instead of the 6.7-inch OLED screen from the original.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T series came with two variants that includes a Pro version. The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 120W fast charging and powered by a 5,000mAh battery. However, information is still sketchy and it may well be that one of the Redmi K40 series could be coming to these shores.

The Redmi K40, which was the successor to last year's Redmi K30S is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is 7.8mm thick and weighs just 196 grams. It's 4,520mAh batter with 33W fast charging. It has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It's triple-camera has a 48MP (Sony IMX582) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro shooter with a 50mm focal length. The Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 2,199 for 8GB + 128GB, CNY 2,499 for 8GB + 256GB and CNY 2,699 for 12GB + 256GB.

Launching roughly six months after the Xiaomi Mi 11, the 11T Pro offers lots of the features of that premium phone in a device that’s more modestly priced, though with a few corners cut here and there to keep that price low. The device runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!