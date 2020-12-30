Realme V15 could be a new mid-range smartphone with 50W fast charging

Realme V15 smartphone could be the next mid-range smartphone in the V series. Codenamed Realme Koi, the details of the upcoming Realme device have been leaked online along with the image.

The Realme Koi or the Realme V15 is likely part of the upcoming Realme series smartphone which could also include a Snapdragon 888 powered device which is currently codenamed Realme Race.

Realme V15 AKA Realme Koi. 😍😍😍•Mediatek Dimensity 800U•50Watt Fast Charging•176Gram•64MP Main Camera pic.twitter.com/g6kS06fKjvDecember 29, 2020

According to a new leak, courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav , we now know some of the key specs and design of the upcoming Realme V15. For starters, the Realme V15 is said to sport MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which supports 5G. The Realme V5 was the first phone from the brand to come with Dimensity (720) chipset.

The Realme V15 is further said to pack in a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor followed by two other cameras and LED flash. The tipster also said the device will sport 50W fast charging which is an upgrade from 30W fast charge on Realme V5. In terms of design, the leaked image suggests the Realme V15 will follow the bold design with Dare to leap branding on the back with gradient colour. We can also expect the device to show up in a few more colour options at the launch.

(Image credit: Realme/Weibo)

As for the weight, the device is said to have 176 grams which is good considering the fact that most phone now weighs around 200 grams. As there is no sign of fingerprint scanner on the back, the device might offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner or an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme has not teased many details of the phone apart from the Realme Koi teaser image. Going by the teaser, the Realme Koi might come under a new series which is also said to come with a flagship device. The Realme V15 or Koi will likely be the successor to the V5 and will join the Realme V3 in the lineup.