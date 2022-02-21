Realme Narzo 50 specifications tipped ahead of India launch

Audio player loading…

Realme took over the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of the Realme 9 Pro range. Now, the brand is all set to drop the Realme Narzo 50 in a couple of days in India. The launch event for the device is scheduled to be held on February 24th. Yogesh Brar, in collaboration with RMLeaks has tipped all the specification details of the upcoming device.

Just a couple of days ago, the smartphone got a dedicated page on Amazon India, where the design and other details have also been teased. One major aspect that has been confirmed via the Amazon page is that the smartphone is going to have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and the device will also have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 50 pricing details

Apart from the image confirming refresh rate and processor, two more images are available on the landing page that will be revealed in the upcoming days ahead of the launch. From what it seems, this can be a gaming-centric offering by Realme at affordable prices.

Speculations are that the smartphone's 4GB Ram variant with 64GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 15,999, and the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will be priced around Rs 17,999. The smartphone will be available in two different colour options - Green and Gray.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

As tipped by Yogesh Brar, Realme Narzo 50 will flaunt a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run on the Helio G96 processor, and it will have 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage for the base variant.

The smartphone's storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. The device will be most probably based on the latest Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

For photography, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP black and white shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone will rock a 16MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. Additionally, it will draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram