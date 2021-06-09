Realme C25s goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Realme C25s price and availability was announced yesterday as the company made a silent launch of the phone. The Realme C25s is Realme’s latest budget phone in the C series and is also a quick follow-up to the Realme C25 from April.

The Realme C25s comes with a slightly better gaming-centric MediaTek Helio chipset while retaining the same specs and features from the Realme C25 including the price. The Realme C25s will go on sale starting at 12 noon today.

Realme C25s price and availability

The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and comes in Watery Blue and Watery Grey colourways.

Realme C25s specs and features

(Image credit: Realme )

The major change for the Realme C25s comes in terms of the chipset. While the Realme C25 was powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, the newly launched Realme C25s opts for a much better MediaTek Helio G85 SoC which is based on a 12nm process and comes with an eight-core CPU.

In the visual department, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution. The device is available in two configurations - the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the second variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the Realme C25s sports a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. The Realme C25s draws power from the massive 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W quick charge over a USB Type-C port. In terms of software, the Realme C25s runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and super power-saving mode.