Realme Buds Air 2 goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Realme Buds Air 2 sale in India will kickstart today. The fifth true wireless earbud from Realme was launched in India last week along with the Realme Narzo 30 series. The Realme Buds Air 2 is the successor to the Realme Buds from 2019.

The Realme Buds Air 2 will go on sale on Flipkart starting today at 12 noon. It is available in two colour options - Closer Black and Closer White. The star of the show here is the ANC and impressive pricing. With the Realme Buds Air 2, the company aims to democratize ANC and bringing it to a lower price point.

Realme Buds Air 2 price and availability

The Realme Buds Air 2 TWS are priced at Rs 3,299 in India. It is available in Closer White and Closer Black colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon today.

Specs and features

The biggest upgrade in the design department comes in terms of in-ear design as compared to the first-gen Realme Buds Air. There is a 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi driver. It supports ANC which cancel out up to 25 dB of low-frequency noise. There is a new Realme R2 chipset that improves latency by 35% and supports the Bluetooth 5.2 standard. It supports SBC and AAC codes. It also supports transparency mode and ENC for calls.

Realme has also partnered with Chainsmokers to developed and tune the audio. The TWS has three new music modes - Bass Bosst+, Lively, and Clear. There are also three noise control modes - Noise cancellation, General, and Transparency. Additionally, you also get gaming mode with 88ms low latency and volume enhancer. The buds can be paired with the Realme Link app which offers full customization.

As for the controls, it supports double, triple tap on each bud, touch and hold (long press) options for each bud and touch and hold action when both buds are pressed together. One of the fresh additions comes in terms of in-ear detection toggle which comes in handy when you don’t want the media to pause/play as soon as you remove and put it back on.

