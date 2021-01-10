Ravens vs Titans live stream: how to watch NFL playoff football online anywhere

Baltimore and Tennessee meet again in the first of today's Wild Card games with everything on the line. Their last encounter started with an altercation between head coaches John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel, so expect more fireworks this Sunday. Read on as we explain how to get a Ravens vs Titans live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online wherever you are right now - including how to watch a FREE Ravens vs Titans NFL live stream for some lucky fans!

And the game was every bit as gripping as the sideshow. Derrick Henry - who else? - broke a 29-yard touchdown run to complete Tennessee's comeback in overtime, a huge win that became the start of team's late playoff push. The Ravens looked down and out at the time, but a recent revival has turned them into a real force again, too.

Both defenses have major issues, but the Ravens' shortcomings really do play into Tennessee's hands. Baltimore have struggled against the run all season, and the one guy they hate to face is Henry, who last weekend became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. And he also threw a touchdown pass once?

Whether Lamar Jackson can take advantage of the Titans' defensive deficiencies is a different story. Tennessee have allowed more passing yards than the Jets this season, but last year's MVP has been doing his best work with his legs, becoming the first ever NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive campaigns.

The Ravens also have the burning incentive of vengeance to spur them on today, Tennessee having famously dumped one of last year's hottest Super Bowl tips out of the playoffs at the divisional stage. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Ravens vs Titans online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere today - including details of a 100% FREE Ravens vs Titans live stream in Australia!

How to watch Ravens vs Titans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Ravens vs Titans live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online in the US

Today's Ravens vs Titans AFC Wild Card game is being simulcast on ESPN and ABC nationally. Kick-off is scheduled for 1.05pm ET/10.05am PT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Some other channels and services are also sort of showing the clash, with teen-friendly Freeform doing a watch party for it - and ESPN+ featuring a feed fronted by the crews from “NFL Live” and “Daily Wager”. So...back to ESPN and ABC, then? If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the game directly through the ESPN website - and ABC has a free online platform for existing subscribers, too. In both cases, you need to log-in with details of your cable outfit - though there are alternatives to the costly and commitment heavy incumbent. Alternatively, you'll need a good over-the-top streaming service to provide you with the same channels and coverage cable would - only for a fraction of the cost. How to watch Ravens vs Titans FREE without cable In general, we've recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season - and the playoffs are proving no different. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 season, you've needed access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge, and it also has ABC for when it gets lucky and bags a big game. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means today's game can be watched 100% free while you make your mind up - cancelling is easy, so why not check it out? Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans playoff clash today.

FREE Ravens vs Titans live stream: how to watch 2021 NFL playoffs online in Canada

Today's Ravens vs Titans clash kicks off at 1.05pm ET/10.05am PT in Canada, with linear TV coverage available through TSN, CTV and French language RDS. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every 2021 NFL playoff game. That obviously means that the Ravens vs Titans game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Titans vs Ravens live stream UK: how to watch NFL playoffs online

The Titans vs Ravens game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 5.30pm GMT on Sunday evening, ahead of a 6.05pm kick-off. Contrary to popular belief, adding Sky Sports to your TV package is cheaper than you might think. But it also offers a streaming-only service called Now TV, which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football playoff action. Alternatively, you can tune in to the Titans vs Ravens game via NFL Game Pass Pro from just £1.99 a week - or, for a flat fee of £50, get access through the end of July 2021, which will see you through the playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, 2021 NFL Draft and more. Not in the UK but still want to catch the NFL action like you would at home? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream your preferred NFL coverage. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games aired by Sky.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens FREE: live stream NFL playoffs in Australia

If you live in Australia, you're spoilt for choice as the big Titans vs Ravens AFC Wild Card game is being covered by a number of Aussie outlets - kick being scheduled for 5.05am AEDT on Monday morning. It looks like 100% FREE-TO-AIR channel 7Mate will be showing this game according to Aussie TV listings - so that's obviously a great option for fans Down Under. Even better, anyone located in Australia can also watch the channel absolutely free online. You just need to quickly create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service and all that's required is a name, verifiable email address, and Australia zip code. It's not the most elegant platform we've ever seen, but if you head there and click the 'Live TV' tab at kick-off time, the Titans vs Ravens game should be on. Its lack of future listings is particularly frustrating but, hey...free is free, right? Not in Australia? Anyone out of the country at the moment will find that using a reliable VPN allows them to regain access to the 7Plus platform and other region-locked sites in Oz. We've tested this as of January 2021, and can confirm that the service is accessible - provided you quickly make an account as above. The best way to watch NFL online in Australia In general, Kayo Sports is our favourite streaming solution for cord-cutters Down Under - and it's also offering a Titans vs Ravens live stream. In fact, it should be showing all the NFL games from now on, plus loads more sporting coverage from top-tier soccer (La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup) to US sports like the NBA and NHL. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Plus, our latest testing reveals that Australian residents who've subscribed to Kayo can use the streaming service even if they're abroad - our No.1 rated VPN offering 3-months FREE right now with an annual plan working brilliantly with the platform as of January 2021. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game too, and you can stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Alternatively, live-for-it NFL fans can sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week or £50 through July 2021 in the UK so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).