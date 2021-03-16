pTron Bassbuds Jets true wireless earbuds launched for Rs 999

pTron Bassbuds Jets true wireless earbuds have been launched in India today as one of the cheapest TWS in India. Bassbuds series from pTron has been one of the best sellers on Amazon and today, they’ve added yet another super cheap TWS.

The pTron Bassbuds Jets TWS comes in three colour options - Dazzling Blue, Ravishing White and Classy Black. It also features a digital power display on the charging case. Key features include Bluetooth 5.0, up to 5 hours of battery life, built-in mic, and IPX4 rating.

pTron Bassbuds Jets price in India and availability

The pTron Bassbuds Jets is currently available on Amazon for Rs 999. However, later on the earbuds will be priced at Rs 1,099. View Deal

pTron Bassbuds Jets features and specs

The pTron Bassbuds Jets in an in-ear style true wireless earbuds with stem-less design. You also get three additional eartips in the box to get the perfect fit out of it. The TWS harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with two in-built microphones and passive noise cancellation features.

(Image credit: Amazon)

On the inside, it sports a 10mm dynamic driver with deep bass sound. The earbuds can be used in stereo as well as mono mode. Both buds feature touch-sensitive area which can be used to control media, accept calls, and talk to virtual assistant such as Google Assistant.

The pTron Bassbuds Jets is rated to last up to 5 hours on a single charge while listening to music and up to 3.5 hours while on a call. The included case will offer three additional charge cycle which takes the total battery to 20 hours. The case also comes with a digital LED indicator that shows the battery percentage. The case uses a micro USB port for charging.

Other features include IPX4 rating, quick pairing, 50-gram weight(including the box), and a 400mAh battery unit in the case. Each bud comes with a 50mAh battery and the case takes 1 hour to completely charge the earbuds.

