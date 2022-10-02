Best true wireless earbuds (TWS) under Rs 2,000 in India for 2022

The market for affordable true wireless earbuds has seen immense competition of late thanks to the post-pandemic change in our lifestyles. We’ve had homegrown brands like Boat, Noise etc. giving the Chinese OEMs a stiff run for their money.

This segment has seen tremendous growth recently, and every other brand is launching new true wireless earbuds every month. These tiny gadgets offer the convenience of going wire-free and add to the style quotient as well.

The fact that a lot of smartphone makers have removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack has also forced users to go wireless.

Last but not the least, the number of features that you get in an affordable pair of earbuds itself is enough to rake in massive sales numbers. Features like Active Noise Cancellation – which was once considered to be a feature limited to super-premium earbuds and headphones, are also available in some of these earbuds and people are happy to experience them. But some brands have been fooling consumers in the name of ENC, but that's not the real noise cancellation, beware.

If you’re in the market looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, then you’d be spoilt for choices and thanks to the frequent sales that both Amazon and Flipkart host, these products become even more affordable.

Let us look at the best TWS under Rs. 2,000 in India that you can buy right now.

1. Oppo Enco Buds 2

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo's audio products are known for their quality audio, and Oppo Enco Buds 2 doesn't disappoint in that aspect.

It comes with a 10mm large titanized driver, and Oppo mentions it has specially designed sound chambers for bass boosting. The earbuds come with AI noise cancellation for calls, not to be confused with active noise cancellation.

One unique feature of these earbuds from Oppo is that they let you control the camera and take photos with it on your phone. The earbuds come with 28 hours of combined battery life, with up to 7 hours on buds. It supports IPX4 water resistance.

2. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo

(Image credit: Future)

Realme's latest budget TWS just became the number one choice for wireless earbuds under Rs. 2,000 in India. It comes with audio quality that rivals even earbuds of a higher budget. It comes with a 10mm dynamic driver with support for Dolby Atmos.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo comes with a battery life of 30 hours including buds and case. The company claims a playback time of 7 hours for buds alone. And it supports IPX5 water resistance.

It supports connecting to the Realme Link app, which lets you customize your earbud functions and do firmware updates. It also lets you choose the sound signature you need in the device.

There is support for super low latency mode in the name of the game mode. It lowers the latency down to 88ms.

3. Oppo Enco Buds

(Image credit: Oppo)

The successor to the Oppo Enco W11 , the Oppo Enco Buds comes with some key upgrades. For starters, the Oppo Enco Buds are amongst the few TWS available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity in this price segment. The buds come with an 8mm dynamic driver that supports AAC and SBC codecs.

In terms of battery life, the Oppo Enco Buds are rated to last 24 hours on a single charge with 6 hours of usage with buds alone. There is a Type-C port for charging as well. In terms of controls, the Oppo Enco Buds offer touch controls. One tap to play/pause music, double-tap to skip track, triple tap to activate gaming mode, and press and hold to adjust the volume. Oppo says the gaming mode will take the latency down to 80 milliseconds.

4. Dizo Buds Z

(Image credit: Dizo)

This is one of the most premium-looking wireless earbuds under Rs. 2,000. It comes in 3 colour variants: Onyx, Leaf and Pearl. It looks stunning in Onyx colour.

It offers a battery life of 16 hours, buds and case combined. And it comes with gaming mode with a latency of 88ms. Coming to connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support and it has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Dizo Buds Z comes with IPX4 sweat and splash proofing. As Dizo is a Realme Techlife ecosystem brand, you can connect it to Realme Link app like other Realme products. It lets you customize the buttons and adjust EQ on the app.

5. Redmi Earbuds 2C

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi Buds 2C are one the highest sellers in their price segment, though these buds are due for an update. These earbuds come in a compact case that is easy to carry. The company claims that the Redmi Buds 2C offer a battery life of up to 12 hours.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 though you get a micro USB port to charge the case which might be a downside since most modern gadgets sport a Type-C port.

The Redmi Buds 2C are IPX4 certified for dust and splash resistance, offer an option to use single bud in mono mode if required. Xiaomi says that the Redmi Buds 2C come with environmental noise cancellation and even supports digital voice assistants for both iOS and Android phones.

6. Boat Airdopes 431

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Boat is one of India’s most popular brands when it comes to accessories and audio products. For Under Rs 2,000 TWS, the company offers a plethora of options. We have picked the Boat Airdopes 431. It comes with a stem design, and you can choose from Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

The Boat Airdopes 431 is packed 7mm driver and as always, Boat offers you that added extra bass effect which most Indians prefer. The case comes with a 500mAh battery which offers up to 10 hours of battery life including a 3 times refill via the case. For charging, you get a Type-C port. Other features include voice assistant support, IPX4 water-resistant rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless streaming.

7. Realme Buds Q2 Neo

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo true wireless earbuds are rated to offer up to 20 hours of playback -including the extra juice from the charging case. These earbuds come with 10mm bass boost drivers along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

These are in-ear style earbuds without stem design and are available in Black and Blue colour options with kaleidoscope design on the buds.

A quick 10-minute charge is rated to offer up to 2 hours of playback. It comes with a micro-USB port for charging. Other features include ENC for calls, Bass Boost+ mode, Realme Link app support, 88ms gaming mode, touch and tap controls, and IPX4 water resistance rating.

8. Boult Audio AirBass Truebuds

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds offers passive noise cancellation which helps in reducing ambient noise. It is a non-stem style TWS with an in-ear style design and comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options. The buds are also IPX7 rated against water protection.

If needed, the Boult Audio AirBass Truebuds can be used individually also once paired with your smartphone. There is a dedicated button for calls and music control on the buds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with a 10-meter range. The company claims that on a single charge, the earbuds last for up to 8 hours and the included case will offer 3 additional charge cycles.

9. Dizo GoPods D

(Image credit: Dizo/Realme)

Realme’s first sub-brand under its TechLife style brand, Dizo announced its first TWS in India recently. The Dizo GoPods D comes with up to 20 hours of playback with the included case with each charge cycle lasting about five hours playback. The buds feature 10mm bass boost dynamic drivers and they also feature ENC for calls.

Further, the Dizo GoPods D offer a 110ms low-latency in the game mode and they harness Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. A quick 10-minute charge offers up to 2 hours of playback. But, it comes with a micro USB port for charging. Other features include Realme link app support, IPX4 rating, in-ear style design, touch and tap gesture control, and support for SBC codec.

