Pre-booking the OnePlus 6T can get you a pair of Type-C Bullets earphones for free

After getting an official launch date yesterday, the OnePlus 6T is now up for pre-booking on Amazon India. The smartphone is due to launch on October 30, and the pre-booking will go live at 12 noon today onward. Additionally, offline stores like Croma and OnePlus exclusive stores will also take pre-bookings for the awaited smartphone.

OnePlus has partnered with Amazon to offer maximum value to those who pre-book the OnePlus 6T. Customers can buy an Amazon e-gift card worth Rs 1,000, which can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T when it goes on sale on November 2. Those who pre-book the smartphone will get the new Type-C Bullets earphones worth Rs. 1,490 along with an additional cashback of Rs 500 on the Amazon Pay balance once the purchase is made.

This essentially means that customers buying the Amazon Gift card can avail additional value of Rs 500.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T will be succeeding their current flagship smartphone-the OnePlus 6. The company has confirmed that the new phone will be arriving with the latest in display fingerprint bio-metric tech in place of the rear mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also said to have Oppo like water-drop notch and a set of upgraded cameras on both front and back.

OnePlus has also revealed that the 6T won’t have the 3.5mm audio jack, but the users will get a bigger 3700mAh battery in place.

We have been covering the OnePlus 6T extensively in our dedicated product hub. You can head over this link for more information on the upcoming smartphone.