Two new Sony Readers on the way

Details seeping out on two new eBook Readers from Sony

No sooner than Sony releases its latest PRS-700 Sony Reader over in the US (still to see the light of day here) scans of the manuals for yet another two new eBook devices mysteriously make their way onto the internet.

Sony is surely soon to follow up the leaks with the official announcement of the forthcoming Sony PRS-300 and PRS-600 devices, as the PRS-700 Reader is no longer listed on the US SonyStyle site.

The PRS-300 is to be offered in red, black or silver and has a five inch display with 440MB of internal storage and no expandable memory card slots. In terms of design, it also looks very much like the Cool-er eBook, from UK start-up Interead.

To touch or not to touch?

The PRS-600 will also come in in red, black or silver, rocking a slightly larger six inch touchscreen display, plus audio output and MS/SD card compatibility (on top of the in-built 440mb internal storage).

TechRadar hopes for more information on how Sony plans to light its new Readers and, we hope, let them connect to the internet via a 3G and/or Wi-Fi connection.

Stay tuned for more info as it inevitably seeps out over the coming weeks.

Via Mobile Read and Sony Insider