Minecraft creator scraps Oculus Rift plans after Facebook purchase

An Oculus Rift version of Minecraft was in the works... until Facebook bought up Oculus VR for US$2 billion.

Posting on Twitter, Minecraft creator Markus Persson wrote, "We were in talks about maybe bringing a version of Minecraft to Oculus. I just cancelled that deal."

Why? "Facebook creeps me out," Persson added in the tweet.

He explained his decision further via blog post, stating that he didn't trust the social media platform.

"Their motives are too unclear and shifting, and they haven't historically been a stable platform. There's nothing about their history that makes me trust them, and that makes them seem creepy to me," he said in his blog post.

VR for social

According to Persson, talks about producing a slimmed-down, free version of Minecraft for Oculus began just two weeks ago.

Persson's decision to can the project goes beyond his distrust of Facebook. He went on to say that he thinks VR is perfect for a social platform, but explained that he doesn't want to work with social.

"I want to work with games," he wrote. "I definitely want to be a part of VR, but I will not work with Facebook."

All may not be lost, however. With Sony revealing their own VR headset, Project Morpheus, and Microsoft hinting that it has its sights on VR for Xbox as well, Persson does have other avenues for a VR version of Minecraft - avenues that are definitely game-centric.

What are your thoughts on Facebook buying up Oculus VR?

Via: The Verge