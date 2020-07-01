Poco M2 Pro to launch on July 7 in India

The Poco M2 Pro is now confirmed to launch in India next week, on July 7. Just like the Poco X2, it will make its global debut here, this time in the budget segment.

The landing page for the Poco M2 is already live on Flipkart . The teaser shows off a quad-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash. The teaser says “Feel the surge” which is probably referring to the charging speed on the device. Further, the landing page also says “Felt the surge with speed?” which is most likely hinting towards the processor of the device.

The Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure page back in May but was soon removed from the listing. The device was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases with M2003J6CI model number.

(Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, the teaser image looks very similar to the global variant Redmi Note 9 launched recently. This could be an indication that the device will be a rebranded one, but internal specifications could vary.

To make the case even stronger, the declaration ID for the Poco M2 Pro matches that of Redmi Note 9 series on Bluetooth SIG listing. This development has led to the speculation that Redmi M2 Pro might be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro . It is slightly different than the Indian variant that launched in March.

For context, the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary camera setup instead of a 48MP quad-camera array. It also comes with a 30W fast charging support instead of 18W on the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro. The global version also gets NFC support. And, lastly, it is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display.

The specifications of the Poco M2 Pro are currently unknown, but it is expected to be priced lower than the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Poco X2 in India.