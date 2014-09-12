HTC might be about to launch a GoPro-rivalling camera

But will it be rugged AND handsome?

The GoPro might be facing some serious competition soon, as HTC is said to be developing its first camera, which will be waterproof and designed for extreme sports.

A new report from Bloomberg claims the Taiwanese company is to reveal a camera with a wide-angle lens and 16MP sensor. We're told it will connect to both Android and iOS devices, and that HTC might release its own apps to support the camera.

There aren't many other details to go on, but the source says the camera will connect to smartphones directly rather than act as a standalone device.

A challenger appears

The company recently fired out invitations to a mystery New York event on October 8, titled 'Double Exposure', where we expect this new camera might make its debut.

Bloomberg's source also said that this may be the case, adding that a new selfie-focused smartphone may also be launched at the event.