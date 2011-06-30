Free Nikon Coolpix P300 with Nikon binoculars

Nikon has announced a new promotion entitling customers to a free Nikon Coolpix P300 with an RRP of £300 when purchasing any binocular from their EDG range.

Until the 31st August 2011, customers will be able to claim a Coolpix P300 with purchases of one of the 5 models in the binocular range. The EDG binocular range features dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating.

The Coolpix P300 is a premium compact, packing higher quality features into a small and lightweight body. A bright f/1.8 lens allows for fast shooting in low light. With 4.2x optical zoom and full manual control allow for creative shooting.

Customers purchasing a pair of binoculars from the EDG range have until 30th September to file their claim. For more information on how to claim, visit the Nikon Coolpix EDG promotion website.