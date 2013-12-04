Growing curve: LG G Flex headed outside South Korea soon

The LG G Flex is moving further from home and will officially become available in broader Asian markets soon.

Customers in Singapore will be able to place pre-orders for the LG G Flex beginning December 8 and Hong Kong residents can follow suit from December 13. LG also plans to announce the future availability of its curved phone to other regions as well.

The news doesn't really come as a surprise since LG just held an event in Hong Kong for the banana phone. The dates mark the first time the phone will be available outside South Korea, where it has been selling for a staggering 999,900 Korean Won (approximately $942/£576/AU$1,045) since early November.

Meanwhile the G Flex should pop up in France sometime soon on the Orange Network, and the working theory is it can also hop over the English Channel into the UK. As far as we know, the flexed phone won't be making its way to the US until early 2014.

Get bent

The LG G Flex is certainly a phone that demands attention. At first glance it's impossible not to notice the 6-inch 720p curved OLED.

Aside from the curved shape that screams banana phone and the fact that it really flexes, the rear case implements self-healing coating that can patch itself up when scratched.

The LG G Flex also boasts some top of the line parts including a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera.

Keep your fingers crossed for future Flex announcements that we're likely to hear at CES 2014 or Mobile World Congress 2014.