LG X Power and X Mach deliver a 4,100mAh battery and speed on the cheap

LG is launching a total of four new mid-range smartphones, and TechRadar got the inside scoop on the first two that seem like polar opposites: the long-haul LG X Power and the more agile LG X Mach.

The LG X Power is all about delivering you more juice throughout the day so that your phone doesn't just last 24 hours, it goes beyond that. We got some exclusive hands-on time with it to see.

It's a phone with a 5.3-inch HD display and runs a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage behind it. There's a 13MP camera on back and 5MP selfie snapper on front.

What's significant is the battery capacity. It's 4,100mAh when other phones that are a part of our best phones list top out at 3,000mAh. It's looking to go the long haul.

We've seen other phones crack the 4,000mAh ceiling before, but they're usually bigger. This Android 6.0 phone is 148.9 x 74.9 x 7.9mm and weighs 139g.

When it does fully drain, it includes fast charging via a microUSB port. While the price and release date haven't been given to us yet, it'll come in five colors: Indigo, White, Gold, Titan, Black.

LG X Mach

There's a good chance we'll never see the LG Mach in the US, because it's designed to push the limits of network speeds with LTE Cat. 9 3CA data transfers, but this dual SIM Android phone is coming to Asia and Europe.

It has a 1.8GHz hexa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and outperforms the resolution from the LG X Power thanks to a 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS display.

The LG X Mach has a palmable curved design on the back, but is noticeably thicker with dimensions at 149.1 x 76.5 x 8.9mm. It weighs 150g.

It also has the better camera specs despite its 12.3MP sensor on the back. Its ready for low light conditions by capturing larger 1.55μm pixels. The front-facing camera is 8MP.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the back and that's where the volume rocker is too - like a classic LG phone. Inside is a more typical 3,000mAh battery.

LG X Style and LG X Max

If these phones aren't pretty or big enough for you, LG is also teasing, but not fully revealing two additional LG X Series phones: LG X Style and LG X Max.

LG X Style, as you may have guessed, sports "gracefully curving lines," according to LG, and an extra-slim body. It's basically a mid-range phone that could be mistaken for a higher-end device.

LG X Max promises a larger display, with the company saying that it's "the ideal phone for consuming multimedia content." We'll be sure to update you on their specs as soon as they are fully unveiled.

In the meantime, there are now six LG X Series phones to consider, with the LG X Screen and LG X Cam were already announced earlier this year.

LG is basically taking one distinct feature (battery, speed, sleek design and a big screen) and putting it in a mid-range phone if you can't afford the LG G5 or LG V10.