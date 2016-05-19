It looks like Lenovo is bringing back the flip phone

Motorola Razr phones were the hotness when I was in high school (I never got one, my sister did, still bitter).

Even so, I didn't think anyone was pining for the slim flip phones to make a comeback. Turns out, I could be wrong, as Lenovo just teased it has a new handset that will harken to the glory days of the early 2000s.

"Flip back to the Razr days of yesteryear and get ready for the future," the teaser, posted to YouTube, beckons. It includes a link to a sign up page to learn more about the device when it's ready to be revealed.

The ad could be pulled every teen's/former teen's memory bank. It features stereotypical high school students in the hallways, each with a Razr flip phone in hand, snapping selfies and hiding from hall monitors.

Motorola, which was acquired by Lenovo in 2014, is likely releasing a flip phone that combines an old school feel with the latest technology. How the device avoids being anything more than novelty I'm not sure, but we'll learn more on June 9.

That's the date Moto apparently plans to announce its new phone, judging by the 06.09.2016 plastered on YouTube and the sign up page. It's the date of Lenovo's Tech World conference, so fitting for Motorola to announce what it has in store then.

We'll be on the ground at Tech World, so stay tuned, dudes.