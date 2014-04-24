Is it a phone or a tablet? Next Samsung Mega may size up to 7 inches

Just when you thought it couldn't get any bigger

The Samsung Mega of yesteryear was already a massive 6.3-inch handset, and soon the Korean smartphone maker could be readying an even larger 7-inch phablet.

Mobile Geeks (via SamMobile) first spotted the 7-inch "phone" certified as the SM-T2558 by TENAA, China's regulatory telecommunications authority.

Along with the model name, the certificate divulged the device would feature a 720p display and an 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM.

Additionally the device looks to come equipped with 8GB of storage that's expandable with a microSD card. On the back, smartphone photographers will find an 8MP camera along with a 2MP front-facing snapper.

Mega-sized

The Samsung Mega 7.0's specs, if legit, set it right in the mid-range class of devices. While Sammy's new phablet won't blaze any trails compared to today's flagship handsets like the HTC One (M8), lovers of big screens will appreciate the tablet-sized display.

Until the next generation of pocket-bulging handsets, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, start to arrive, phablets users are still looking at options from last year such as the Nokia Lumia 1520 and Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G.

Big phones seem to be a theme in 2014; we expect to eventually see a new HTC One (M8) Max and the release of the larger 5.5-inch iPhone 6 either this year or next.