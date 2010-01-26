Android Developer Labs go global

Google has announced that its Android Developer Labs will be held at 15 different locations around the world during February and March.

Additionally, Android advocates will be speaking at user group hosted events in Stockholm, London, and Chicago.

Those signing up for the labs can expect a hands-on experience during the sessions, and will be able to test the most recent Android software development, try out their own apps and receive feedback, as well as check out the latest Android devices.

Seven of the Android Developer Labs will be held in the US, three in Asia, and five in Europe, including one in London on 2 February. Many of the sessions still have open slots, but those wanting to participate must register by 1 February.

Froyo coming

It was only last week that Android Senior Product Manager Erick Tseng revealed that the next Android update will be called Froyo (frozen yoghurt), following the food theme of previous updates Cupcake, Donut, and Éclair. The update is expected in May, but no details have been revealed yet.

There's no word on whether Android Developer Labs world tour tee shirts will be on sale at the sites, but we assume children in the future will be wearing them in an ironic way if they do.

Via Google