Watch the PGA Tour: how to live stream golf in 2020 from anywhere in the world

Quite simply, it has never been easier to watch PGA Tour golf online. Wherever you are in the world, you can find a reliable 2020 PGA Tour live stream that's easy to access and allows you to follow all the drama as it unfolds. Our guide explains how to do just that, so you don't have to miss a single shot of this season's action.

So far, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has gotten off to a hot start and currently tops the world rankings, but he's being closely chased by Spain's mercurial Jon Rahm and a trio of supremely talented Americans in Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. A resurgent Tiger Woods also prowls dangerously at number 10 in the world right now - all it would take is one strong performance from the legend to see him climb the table and deliver a record 83rd PGA Tour win.

PGA Tour 2020 - latest golf news and schedule The Honda Classic is currently underway at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach, Florida with a total purse of $8m on offer. It finishes on Sunday, March 1. After that, the next major tournament in the 2020 PGA Tour calendar is the Arnold Palmer Invitation, which takes place between March 5-8, after which all of the world's top golfers are expected to line-up for the prestigious Player's Championship starting on March 12.

With September's Ryder Cup showdown between Europe and America already looming large, it's perhaps a taste of what's to come at Whistling Straits this autumn.

Before that though, we've got all four of golf's major tournaments to look forward to, starting with the biggest of them all - the Masters 2020, which takes place in April at the legendary Augusta National course in Georgia.

Below are all the dates of 2020's golf majors along with the venues they will be held at this year - or scroll down to learn how to watch PGA Tour golf and live stream all of the drama in 2020 from anywhere in the world.

The Masters, Augusta National, April 9-12

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, May 14-17

US Open, Winged Foot, June 18-21

The British Open, Royal St. George's, July 16-19

How to watch PGA Tour golf: live stream every tournament in 2020

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2020 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking restrictions your local broadcaster may have in place and and let you watch a perfectly legal, high-quality golf live stream if you're out of your country. Best of all, they only takes a few minutes to set-up.

Having thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs, our software experts currently rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN



How to watch PGA Tour golf: live stream every tournament in 2020 in the US

PGA Tour golf coverage is spread across multiple channels and streaming services the US. Generally speaking, NBC is your go-to TV channel for watching golf. The network typically airs featured groups during the final rounds of tournaments, while its specialist Golf Channel offshoot (or NBC Golf, if you prefer) shows the opening rounds and additional tee-times. Live streaming site FuboTV, which offers a free trial, will give you online access to both.

If you're outside the US but want to watch the PGA Tour just like you would after a round at your local country club, then you can use a US VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to an American location.

Watch PGA Tour golf: stream every tournament live in 2020 from the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage is as comprehensive as it gets, while bigger events and final rounds are also often shown on Sky Sports Main Event. When you're not comfortably plonked out on the sofa, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. And Now TV is another good fit for daily or weekly passes if you don't want to subscribe to a full Sky package. And it's also worth knowing about GOLFTV, a new international streaming service dedicated to...you guessed it, golf! Those who might find themselves outside of the UK during a PGA Tour golf event they want to watch can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

How to watch the PGA Tour golf live in 2020 from Canada

International golf fans have fewer options to live stream PGA Tour golf in 2020, but there's still a way to watch the birdies roll in most weekends. Formerly called PGA Tour Live, the recently re-branded GOLFTV pass counts the PGA of Canada as one of its partners, which means Canadian fans can look forward to PGA Tour golf live streams for most major tournaments. Priced from just $9.99 a month, it's a decent option. It even offers a free trial so you can see if it's right for you without paying a penny. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual network or service - though 5ft putts sadly aren't subject to such easy tap ins.

Live stream the PGA Tour 2020 and watch golf online in Australia

As with Canada, full-fat options to live stream PGA are limited in Australia. Once again, it's a case of snapping a GOLFTV pass or going without the PGA Tour golf for much of the year.

Pricing is just as competitive as in the Great White North, too, so those Down Under can grab a GOLFTV subscription from $9.99 a month.