Oppo F19 Pro series gets listed on Amazon ahead of launch

The Oppo F19 Pro series launch in India is on the horizon. The company has dropped the first teaser of the upcoming Oppo F19 Pro series on Amazon today.

The Amazon teaser suggests there are two new phones incoming - the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G and the Oppo F19 Pro. The last-gen Oppo F17 series had the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro. The Oppo F19 series is missing the vanilla Oppo F19, at least for now. Ahead of the launch in India tipster, Sudhanshu has leaked the specs of the devices.

While the Oppo F19 Pro Plus is said to bring 5G support onboard, the Oppo F19 Pro seems to not have much of an upgrade from the Oppo F17 Pro.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus specs (expected)

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G will be the first 5G device in the F series and also the first Plus variant in the series. The F19 Pro Plus is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which also powers the Realme X7 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro. As for the screen, the device is said to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display though the resolution is not mentioned, it is likely to be an FHD+ screen. It is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the optics, the device will be having a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera while a 32MP selfie shooter will be placed inside the punch-hole cutout in the front. In terms of battery life, the device is said to pack in a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus pricing (expected)

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 8+128GB variant is tipped to priced around Rs 25,000 in India. It will take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7, and Samsung Galaxy F62.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oppo F19 Pro specs (expected)

The successor to the last year’s Oppo F17 Pro, the Oppo F19 Pro is likely to the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, and in-display fingerprint scanner. There seems to be a bump in terms of battery capacity with 4,310mAh unit as opposed to a 4,000mAh. The fast charging speed of 30W is also on the cards.

According to the leak, the cameras on the Oppo F19 Pro also doesn’t get a big upgrade from the last gen. It is said to come with a 48MP main camera followed by an 8MP wide angle camera, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The Oppo F17 Pro boasted two 2MP mono sensors. Selfie camera on the Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a single 16MP which is again looks like downgrade from 16+2MP dual selfie camera.

Oppo F19 Pro pricing (expected)

The Oppo F19 Pro 6+128GB variant is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India, according to the leakster.

Going by the past records, the Oppo F series has always been thin profile, design, and cameras rather than specs game. With the Oppo F19 Pro series as well, we could see thin and light phones.

For now, we do not have any launch date of the Oppo F19 Pro series, but since the Amazon listing is already live, we could see the launch as early as next week. We could also see the Oppo Band launch along with the Oppo F19 Pro series in India as the fitness tracker was spotted on BIS a few weeks back.

