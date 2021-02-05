Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch expected in March

Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 pro launch in India is expected to happen in the month of March. The Oppo F19 series will be the successor to the Oppo F17 series which was launched in India back in September 2020.

A report from 91mobiles suggests the Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro will launch in India next month. The teaser for the launch of Oppo F19 series is expected to start by the end of this month on social media platforms. The launch could happen in the first half of March.

Apart from the Oppo F19 series, the Oppo F21 series is also said to be in the works. Previously, the Oppo F21 series was rumoured to replace the Oppo F19 series. However, the current report suggests the Oppo F21 series is still in the work and will be announced later. The F21 series is likely to launch in the second half of the year.

The specifications of the Oppo F19 series are still a mystery. However, the camera seems to be getting a big leap forward. The Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro are expected to come with 10x hybrid optical zoom. Apart from this leak, there are no other details of the upcoming Oppo F19 series.

For context, Oppo F17 Pro sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED and the device is just thick at 7.48mm and weighs just 164 grams. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. On to the optics, the Oppo F17 Pro houses a total of six AI portrait cameras. There is a quad-camera stack and dual selfie cameras. Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery with Vooc 4.0 Flash Charge 30W.

The vanilla Oppo F17 is slimmer than the Pro version at just 7.45mm and lighter by a gram weighing in at 163 grams. The Oppo F17 is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC. With Oppo F17, you are looking at a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch which houses the 16MP selfie shooter. To the back, you get a 16MP primary shooter with f/2.2, and 8MP wide-angle camera followed by two mono sensors. It is also packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

